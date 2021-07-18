Obituary and funeral service: Tim Richer, 72, of Loganville

Tim Richer, age 72 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM before the service.

Tim retired from Dekalb County Public Works and was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Carol B. Richer of Loganville.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Tim Richer please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.