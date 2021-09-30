Obituary and funeral service: Tina Blair Theisen, 57, of Loganville

Tina Blair Theisen, age 57 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Wilson, Rev. Rusty Ruark, Rev. Larry Theisen and Rev. Keith Henderson will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 2:30 PM before the service. Per the family request, please wear a mask and social distance.

Tina was a member of First Baptist Loganville and loved quilting. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ellerbe; father, Charles Blair; and niece, Kelly Criss. She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Greg Theisen; sons & daughters-in-law, Ronnie & Kim Ellerbe, Jacob & Stephene Ellerbe; grandchildren, Christopher Ellerbe, Alex Ellerbe, Nathaniel Ellerbe, McKenna Ellerbe and Eliana Ellerbe; mother, Doris Ison; brothers & sisters-in-law, Rickey & Heidi Blair, Donnie & Tina Ison; sisters & brothers-in-law, Denise & Keith Henderson, Melissa Logsdon, Tracy & Scott Rowe; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Larry & Joan Theisen; nieces & nephews, Betsy Steenbergen, Jennifer & Brian Karola, Jake & Steph Blair, Jessica Criss, David & Ruth Criss, Shane & Carissa Criss, Kyle & Lola Criss, April Logsdon, Terry & Ashley Anderson, Jerrod & Brandy Ison, Zack & Kayla Ison, Bella Ison, Katie Ison, Heather & Shawn Kondor, Daniel Onsley, Davis Theisen, Aimee Theisen & Jason Kessler, James & Lauren Theisen, Christina (Theisen) & Joshua Wilkowski, Wes Christopher, Jackson Christopher; and 35 great nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.