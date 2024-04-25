Obituary and funeral service: Tom M. Bland of Monroe, 63, of Monroe

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Tom M. Bland of Monroe, on April 2, 2024. Tom was 63 years old.

Tom leaves behind a wife, Joyce A Bland, of 39 years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

He also leaves behind his brother Bill Bland and his wife Pam; nieces and nephews; cousins and countless lifelong friends.

Tom served with honor in the Coast Guard and joined the FBI in 1986 where he would stay until retirement in 2017. He loved his wife, our country and his integrity was beyond reproach. He was truly one of the good ones and will be missed beyond measure.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

