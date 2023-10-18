Obituary and funeral service: William Baver, 62, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to William Baver.

William Baver, age 62, of Monroe passed away on October 15, 2023. He was born on January 28, 1961 to the late Alicia Ann Sapp and the late Glenn William Baver. He was preceded in death by his sister: the late Anna Marie Baver; brother: the late Raymond Charles Baver.

Surviving are wife: Cayce Baver; daughters and son-in-law: Anna Goodrum (Shannon), Emily Baver, Elizabeth Baver; sons and daughter-in-law: William “Boo” Baver, Jr, Logan Mizzell (Paige); sister: Bonnie Brock; brother: Robert Baver (Andrea); 8 grandchildren.

William was a loving husband and father. He will forever be known for his charismatic personality, unique sense of humor, and strong work ethic. He is well loved, and will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Joe Wingo officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

