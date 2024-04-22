Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Carl’ Brass, 68, of Loganville

William (Carl) Brass, age 68 of Loganville, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Trent Cornwell officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Carl worked in commercial construction all of his life and retired from Brassfield & Gorrie in 2021. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He leaves behind his wife, Kay Brass of Loganville, GA; daughters & sons-in-law, Kelista and James Corne of FL, Carla and Bucky Conway of TN; son & daughter-in-law, Korey and Mariah Fields of Ellijay, GA; ten grandchildren, Kaylie, Seth, Josh, Ashlyn, Hunter, Trace, Ryley, Rory, Nathan, Justin; 3 great grandchildren, Emerson, Sutton, and Loretta. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

