Obituary and memorial tribute: John William Barrett, Jr.,88, of Walnut Grove

John William Barrett Jr, age 88, of Walnut Grove passed away on October 12, 2023. He was a lifetime resident of Walnut Grove. He was born on February 11, 1935 to the late Clellia Mae Thomas Barrett and the late John William Barrett, Sr. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Ann Moon, Kathryn Still, Elizabeth Sigman; brothers; Lewis Snow and Dan Barrett.

Surviving members of the family are his loving wife, Ann Barrett; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Atha (Ricky), Connie Stewart (Rodney); sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Barrett (Lisa), Steve Barrett; grandchildren, Chad Atha, Brian Atha, Amanda Barrett, Brittany Barrett, Chris Barrett, Jason Barrett, Rebekah Diaz, Rachel Neese, Jimmy Stewart, and 11 great grandchildren.

A visitation was held at 12:30 pm -2:30 pm on Monday, October 12, 2023 followed by the funeral Service at 2:30 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Reverend Lynn Head officiating the service.

Interment followed at Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.

