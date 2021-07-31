Obituary: Brian Patrick Prendergast, 58, of Loganville, Ga. formerly of Colonia, NJ

Brian Patrick Prendergast, age 58 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Colonia, NJ, passed away quietly at his home with the love of his life, Christy, and his family at his side on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Brian was a dedicated and hard worker for Western Union, writing several patents for codes which are still being used for fraud security worldwide. Many consider him to be a self-taught genius. He loved music, especially Springstein, and was himself a talented musician who loved to play the piano and guitar. Among his many talents was his love for drawing. Brian was very athletic and enjoyed kayaking, biking, hiking and fishing. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and was the light of his family. Brian was very devoted to his family and would do anything for them that he could. He was especially devoted to the love of his life, Christy. Their love was unique and admirable and they were very devoted to each other. His family is greatly saddened to lose him.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Josephine (Ellis) Prendergast. He is survived by the love of his life of over 30 years, Christine Ricker of Loganville, GA; siblings, William and Katherine Prendergast of Stillwater, MN, Anne Marie (Prendergast) Hughes of Riverside, CA, and Geraldine (Prendergast) and Colin Doyle of Colonia, NJ; several loving nieces and nephews; his beloved pets, Louie and JoJo; and numerous family and friends from all over the world.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Agape Hospice, 575 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

