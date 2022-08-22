Obituary: Christopher Rist Coffman, 22, of Monroe

Christopher Rist Coffman, age 22 of Monroe, passed away due to a car accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to witnesses, Christopher, who was the passenger of the car, made every attempt to help Lexi White. Christopher’s parents request that Lexi remain in everyone’s prayers.

Christopher was born July 23, 2000, in Snellville, Georgia, a much beloved and precious first-born son to Donna and Chris Coffman, whose hearts are beyond broken. He was head grower at Family Traditions Nursery and had previously worked at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts as an assistant to the director.

Christopher was homeschooled throughout his school career. Christopher had a caring, sensitive heart and was a loyal and protective friend and son. He was a gifted musician, preferring his dad’s generation of music. Led Zeppelin was a favorite. He wrote music and played the guitar with passion and creative skill. Christopher was funny and smart; always curious and learning, especially about nature, medicinal plants and herbs. His talents were also expressed as a gifted fly-fisherman. He was well-known for his hand-tied flies and was a respected angler, winning many awards from the Georgia Council of Trout Unlimited and serving as a Youth Mentor in their summer program. He loved his home, his family and his nearby pond where you could often find him fishing with friends or his family or creating magical places in the home garden.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Donna and Christopher; his brothers Zachary and Samuel; his beloved dog Lily Mae and cat Isabella; his grandparents Joseph and Dianne Luckey; Uncles Michael Luckey and Brett Coffman; and Aunts Irish Luckey, Mary Coffman and Caren Coffman Booth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Colleen Coffman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, with “Christopher Coffman Fund/healing arts” designated. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 125, Monroe, Ga 30655.