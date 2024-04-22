Obituary: Daphne Elaine Benton, 58, of Monroe

Daphne Elaine Benton, age 58 of Monroe, passed away on April 9, 2024. Elanie was born on February 18, 1966 in Walton County, Georgia. Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Benton, III.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters, Christina Benton, Courtney Wright; son ,William Benton and his fiance, Juanita; mother, Amy Strickland; sisters, Angie Golden, Kelly Spinks, Charman Strickland; brother Tony Strickland; six grandchildren.

Elaine was a loving mother and grandmother who loved the outdoors, family gatherings and sharing stories. She adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam Hilderbrandt officiating. There was a visitation prior to the memorial service.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

