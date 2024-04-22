Obituary: Frances Hazel Roberts, 95, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Frances Hazel Roberts

Frances Hazel Roberts, age 95, of Monroe passed away on April 18, 2024. She was born on May 8, 1928 to the late Ossie Bell Coker Simons and the late Joe Simons. She was preceded in death by her husband: the late Thomas “Tommy” Aaron Roberts; son: the late Ray Hawk; siblings: the late Louise Newbern, the late Leona Newbern, the late George Simons, the late Georgia Simons.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law: Elaine Towler (Ricky); son and daughter-in-law: John Hawk (Connie); grandchildren: Renee Nix, Nicki and Kyle Peppers, Amanda Higginbotham; great grandchildren: Josh and Jenny Peppers, Hunter and Dori Nix, Taylor and Kaleb Davis, Sara Peppers, Rebecca Nix, Will Peppers; great great grandchildren: Colton Peppers, Addison Davis, Harper Davis.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Brian Widmer officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

