Obituary: Gaylord ‘Bud’ Grover, 72, of Loganville

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Gaylord “Bud” Grover, a man whose life was a tapestry of love, dedication, and boundless generosity. Born on May 28, 1951 in Harvard, Illinois, and raised in the village of Capron, Illinois, Bud grew up with siblings Linda, Beverly, and Dennis.



His journey through life was marked by profound milestones: graduating from North Boone High School in 1969, his brief but impactful stint in semi-professional football, and his noble service in the Marines from November 1970, where he dedicated two years actively and four years in inactive duty.



In the summer of 1971, fate introduced him to his beloved Rosemarie. Upon meeting Rosemarie, Bud quietly whispered in her ear, “I’m going to marry you someday,” and they tied the knot on May 27, 1972. Together, they welcomed their precious children, Tamara and Nicholas, and built a home filled with warmth and laughter.



Bud’s career was a testament to his compassion and dedication. From his tenure at Boys Republic, where he touched the lives of countless at-risk youth, to his roles at the Department of Juvenile Justice and the El Monte Police Department, Bud exemplified unwavering commitment to serving others.



His passion for making a difference extended beyond borders, as evidenced by his travels to Denmark to share his expertise in youth rehabilitation. In 2012, he immortalized his wisdom in “Your House is a Mess, and so are your Kids,” leaving a legacy that continues to inspire.



Bud retired prematurely in June 2013 to journey across the southeast, following his granddaughter as she played college basketball. Retirement granted Bud the precious gift of time, which he spent embracing every moment with boundless enthusiasm. Whether on the golf course, the pickleball court, or on family beach trips, Bud’s zest for life was contagious. His presence lit up every room, and his genuine kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.



In his final journey to the Kingdom of Heaven on March 25th, 2024, Bud leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that will forever echo in the hearts of his cherished wife, Rosemarie, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and countless relatives and friends.



Though he may have departed from our midst, Bud’s spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched, his memory a beacon of light guiding us through the darkness of grief. Rest in peace, dear Bud, knowing that your love will continue to illuminate our lives for eternity.



Bud is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemarie Grover, Bud leaves behind a legacy of love and family. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamara Banks [Robert Robinson], and his son, Nicholas Grover. Bud was adored by his grandchildren: Gia Banks [Melina], Oliver Banks Jr [Casey], Quentin Banks [Cirayha], James Goodroe, Kaia Robinson, and Laney Goodroe. Additionally, he was blessed with great-grandchildren Oliver Banks III and Claire Banks. Bud is fondly remembered by his sister, Linda Chambers [Gary], and his brother, Dennis Grover [Debbie], along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Bud was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ivan and Doris Grover & Harry and Mary Galvin, his parents, Claire and Jane Grover, his sister, Beverly Foster, and his brother, Michael Walley.



“Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday” – John Wayne



“I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13)



The family has requested that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Gaylord’s honor to Life Bridge Christian Church, 206 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655 or to Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709. A visitation will take place at 11 a.m. at Life Bridge Christian Church. On Sunday, April 7, 2024. The funeral service will follow at noon.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gaylord (Bud) Grover please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

