Obituary: Helen Shumate Mitchell, 86, of Loganville

Helen Shumate Mitchell, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Wilson officiating. The family received friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. A Private Graveside Service was held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Helen worked for Wilson Welding prior to retiring. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Mitchell; parents, Lonnie and Louise (Leonard) Shumate. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Gary Moon of Loganville, GA; daughter, Sandy Stofa of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Lamar and Jan Mitchell of Monroe, GA; sister, Mary Frances Webb; grandchildren, Dr. Kristin and Shane Horan of Dallas, GA, Kaley and Justin Carlyle of Tucker, GA, Kyle and Lauren Mitchell of Farragut, TN, Dustin Stofa of Post Falls, ID; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

