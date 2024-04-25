Obituary: Judy Cooper Davis, 82, of Monroe

Judy Cooper Davis, age 82 of Monroe, passed away on April 23, 2024. Judy was born on September 7, 1941 to the late Cornelia Malcom Davis and the late Clarence Davis. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Davis; sister, Jane Harris; brother, Ricky Cooper.

Surviving members of the family are, her nephews, Clay Harris (Cindy) and Wade Harris (DeDe), Ron Harris, Trevor Harris; nieces, Jaymi Stapp, Rylee Woods, Sable Harris; brother-in-law, Ronny Harris; sister-in-law, Lisa Wiley.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, GA with Rev. John Walker officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the graveside service from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

