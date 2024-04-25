Obituary: Ricky Alvin Howard, 70, of Loganville

Ricky Alvin Howard, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2024. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary, his father Edwin, and his mother Pat. He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Connie Haney; his former wife of 28 years, Fay Howard; Two sons; Ricky Edwin and Kenny Alvin [Trisha]; Four grandchildren; Mark, Kyle, Alex, and Tiffany; Three great grandchildren, Three sisters; Lynn Holland [David], Kathy Elliot [Drew], & Kelly Howard, several nieces, nephews, & cousins.



The Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of Ricky Alvin Howard was held on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The burial followed at Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur, GA. The family received friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

