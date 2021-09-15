Obituary: Robert M. O’Neal, Jr., 68, of Loganville

Robert M. O’Neal, Jr., age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Robert was a Licensed Optician, working for over 50 years in the optical field. He owned Loganville Vision Center for 20 years and most recently worked for Robertson Optical Lab. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kilpatrick. Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Kimberly O’Neal of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Jessica O’Neal of Tampa, FL; mother and step-father, Cecilia and Donald Kilpatrick of Lakeland, FL; father, Robert M. O’Neal, Sr. of Old Town, FL; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and John Sanchez of Frostproof, FL; brothers, Timothy O’Neal and Andrew Kilpatrick, both of Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobbi Jo and Wayne Rodgers of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Logan, Aviana, and Alejandro; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.