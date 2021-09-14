Obituary: Roy O’Dean ‘Dean’ Dillard, 66, of Monroe

Roy O’Dean (Dean) Dillard, age 66 of Monroe, passed away on September 11, 2021. He was born in Monroe on March 8, 1955 to the late Roy Litterson Dillard and the late Mary Nell Brown Dillard. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Frances Dillard.

He has seven children and several grandchildren. He loved to hunt and fish, play music with his friends, and see who could tell the biggest tale about who caught the biggest fish or killed the biggest deer. These tales could get really big sometimes. He was a person that could talk to anyone about most anything. He worked as a carpenter, helped his friend Ray, install dental chairs. He accepted Jesus in July 2019 after having a heart attack, and things went down hill from there. Dean saw and accomplished a lot in life, but he was most proud of his children. So now he is in his forever home and not in pain anymore, and we should all be happy to know that, so let us all be happy for him. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

Surviving are seven children; several grandchildren; sisters and brothers in law, Dorothy and Garey Cochran, Patricia and Danny Jenkins, Teresa Crenshaw, and Kathy Vance; 4 nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday September 13th at 11:00 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Stephen Butler officiating. There will be an entombment after the service at Hill Haven Memory Gardens and Mausoleum. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

