Obituary: Sharon Peters Lemonds, 86, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Sharon Peters Lemonds.

Sharon Peters Lemonds, age 86 of Social Circle, passed away on October 17, 2023. She was born in Walton County on April 9, 1937 to the late Bunnie Phelps Peters and the late Oscar Edward Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jimmy Lewis Lemonds.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Sunday October 22nd at 2:30 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Dwayne Farmer officiating. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

