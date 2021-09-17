Obituary: Shirley Davis Crenshaw, 85, of Monroe

Shirley Davis Crenshaw, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on September 10, 2021.

Ms. Crenshaw was born on December 28, 1935, to the late Clarence Davis and the late Ruby King Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Crenshaw, Sr.; daughters, Kathy Criswell, Carla Crenshaw; son, Jesse Crenshaw, Jr.; three sisters and one brother.

Surviving members of the family are daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Thomas Harp; grandchildren, Lisa Stapp, Jessica Harbin, Trey Crenshaw, Brandon Crenshaw, Sandy Criswell, Melissa Krumpach, Brittany Malone; many great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiated. Interment followed at Sewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.