Obituary: Verna Walker Lovgren, 89, of Monroe

Verna Walker Lovgren, age 89 of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Verna was born on June 6, 1934 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Marcus Walker and the late Kathleen Tomberlin Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Herbert U. Lovgren.

Raised on a farm in South Georgia, Verna graduated from Fitzgerald High School before attending business school in Atlanta She enjoyed working for the City of Atlanta before marriage to Herb in 1957. A lover of history, genealogy, and laughter, she nurtured her family with loyalty, patience, and great joy. Her life demonstrated the value of hard work and the blessing of a Christian heritage.

Greatly loved by her family, Verna is survived by her daughter, Victoria (Bill) Landers; sons, Martin (Robin) Lovgren and Jack (Becky) Lovgren; sisters, Euphanelle Roberts and Rubye Claire Laminack; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Monroe, the Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Visitation was in the sanctuary and Interment followed on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel St. Monroe, Georgia 30655

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

