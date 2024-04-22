On Stage to hold auditions for “Disaster” musical comedy May 1 and 4

Open Auditions both days

MONROE, GA – On Stage Playhouse, Monroe’s community theater, is holding auditions for “Disaster,” a hilarious musical comedy coming straight from Broadway.

The auditions will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, May 4, from 1-4 p.m. For full details, go to www.onstagewalton.org and click on “Get Involved.” The play will run for nine performances from July 12-28.

“This is an insanely funny musical comedy about New York City A-listers taking a cruise on a floating casino and discotheque that is hit by multiple catastrophes, including earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and killer rats,” says On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes. “And everyone will recognize the hit songs from the ‘70s!” The play is rated PG-13.

Hammes is directing the show. Mandy Stertzbach is the vocal musical director and Amanda Gibson is the choreographer. The ages of the cast of 12 range approximately from 16 and up. All ethnicities are invited to audition for parts that include a faded disco queen, a sexy singer with twins, dashing men, and a nun with a gambling addiction.

Actors and singers may come anytime to the auditions, which will last about 30 minutes. They should prepare a 1-minute song, either singing to a track or acapella. There will be a cold reading from the script and there may be a dance audition.

On Stage is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

