On the Border – Eagles Tribute band will close out the Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series in Loganville Friday

On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from Charlotte, NC will close out the 2021 Loganville Groovin on the Green Concert series.

The band is scheduled to take the stage of the Loganville Town Green at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept, 17, 2021. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. Food vendors will be on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer and wine are permitted at the event. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event.

The concert series is presented by Stone Mountain Park and other sponsors. With fall just five of days away, the weather promises to be a little cooler. However, there is a possibility of rain. But the show will go on, rain or shine, according to Kristy Daniel. They will make the decision on whether to move it to inside the Rock Gym based on the potential nearer the time.

Visit https://ultimateeaglestribute.com/home for more information on the band On the Border – the Ultimate Eagles Tribute.