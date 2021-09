The community is to a Open House at the Historic Walton County Courthouse to discuss the Walton County Comprehensive Transportation Plan. The meeting will take place on September 16, 2021. There is no public address so attendees can drop in any time between 5 – 7 p.m. to speak to staff on hand about the plan.

