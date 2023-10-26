Overturned garbage truck shuts down Youth Monroe Road for several hours Wednesday

Two patients received non-life threatening injuries

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 26, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue reports that an overturned garbage truck was responsible for the extended shut down of Youth Monroe Road Wednesday afternoon. The shutdown was between Highway 78 and Ho Hum Hollow Road.

“It was an overturned garbage truck that was off the roadway in the ditch,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Two patients were treated and transported by Walton EMS for non-life threatening injuries.”

League said the extended closure of the roadway was due to cleanup.

