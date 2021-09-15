Paint an ‘expressive cow’ at Friday’s Sip and Paint at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is inviting members of the community to join them on Friday. Sept. 17, (from 7 p.m. -9ish…)

“We will have a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter. You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way. Art has a way of bringing people together,” said Donna Coffman, education director at the center.”

I hope you will be able to join me as we paint a really expressive Cow 🙂

“As always I encourage everyone to make the paintings that we paint ‘their own.’ You are the artist. I am just giving you a place to start and instruction along the way,” Coffman said.

If you are interested the details are:

What: Sip and Paint Night at MWCA

When: Friday, Sept. 17, 7-9ish pm (I stay as long as you need to finish

Where: MWCA Upstairs Art Ed room

Cost: $25 Members $30 Non Members Includes all supplies and a glass of vino or soda, whatever you prefer. Feel free to bring a snack for you only or one to share if you’d like.

Email to donna@monroeartguild.org make reservations.

Payments can be made through zellepay at donnalcoffman@yahoo.com, Venmo at donnaluckeycoffman or you can drop a check off at the Center made payable to me, Donna Coffman.

“It is important if you reserve a spot that you are definitely planning on coming as I can only take so many painters, and I buy supplies for those that rsvp. I do however understand that sometimes life happens and you are unable to come and in that case pls.just let me know as soon as possible. Coffman said. “This will be a fun evening and I hope some of you will be able to join me. If not, then be on the lookout for the next Sip and Paint and have a fabulous February.”

Anyone with questions can email donna@monroeartguild.org for more information.