Piedmont Walton donates funds to Walnut Grove High School for AED

Heather Boyce, community relations manager for Piedmont Walton, was at Walnut Grove High School early Thursday morning for a special mission. She was there to turn over a check in the amount of $1,603 for an AED for the school. Lauren Bingham, the school nurse, was very happy to receive the donation.

Boyce said that Bingham had reached out to the hospital about getting an AED for the school. Since being in her job as the nurse at WGHS in January this year, Bingham had made it her project to get more AEDs on the school campus for safety and accessibility.

“They currently only have two in the entire school. They have one on ‘A’ hall and one in the gym. She’d eventually like to have one on each hall (B, C, D halls) and one in the cafeteria/entrance to the auditorium,” Boyce said, going on to explain that they do have an AED at the field house but the one they had for baseball/softball expired in August this year. “So football and softball are currently sharing the one at the field house.”

Boyce said the hospital was able to donate the $1,603 for the school to buy a ZOLL AED Plus.

“We continue striving to make a positive difference in every life we touch! We’re able to touch not only students, but teachers, visitors, family members, etc. in this way,” Boyce said. “We want to make sure they have access to life saving tools!”

