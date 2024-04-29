Piedmont Walton provides 275 free sports physicals to local high school students

Monroe, Ga. (April 29, 2024) – Piedmont Walton Hospital recently held a two-day event at which 275 Walton County high school students received a sports physical for the 2024-2025 school year at no cost. This is the second year Piedmont Walton has offered this event to help students easily complete this requirement.

During the event, providers complete required documentation such as the American Academy of Pediatrics Sport Physical Form, which includes a vital sign assessment, an orthopedic functional motor screening, and a physical exam.

“In order to compete in high school athletics, these students are required to complete a pre-participation sports physical exam,” said Heather Allison, director of community relations at Piedmont Walton who helped to coordinate the event. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to ensure these students complete this important state requirement.”

Providers from Piedmont Physicians Family Practice in Monroe, Piedmont QuickCare at Walgreens, and Piedmont Walton Hospital saw students from George Walton Academy, Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School, Social Circle High School, Trinity Prep School, Victory Baptist School, and Walnut Grove High School. More than 15 sports were represented at the events, as well as the marching band.

“We hope this event makes it easier for students to fulfill this important step to make sure they are healthy and able to safely participate in extracurricular and sports activities,” said Allison. “We’re proud to make a positive difference in their high school experience.”

For more information on where to obtain a sports or camp physical in Walton County, visit piedmont.org.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve.

