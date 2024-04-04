Piedmont Walton’s Director of Facilities recognized as Engineer of the Year

Piedmont Walton’s Richie Sinclair wins award by statewide organization. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (March 27, 2024) — Piedmont Walton’s Director of Facilities Richie Sinclair was recently named the 2023 Healthcare Engineer of the Year by the Georgia Society of Healthcare Engineers, a statewide organization that promotes and enhances the skills of those tasked with maintaining the physical facilities of healthcare systems. He leads Walton’s Engineering staff of six, ensuring the hospital’s buildings and environmental systems are working and meet standards set by accreditation bodies such as DNV.

Sinclair joined Piedmont Walton in 2016, and over the past eight years, he has successfully led many projects to update and expand hospital service lines, including redesigning radiology’s x-ray room, building out a new outpatient physical therapy suite, and leading a renovation of the cafeteria to better accommodate more diners. He recently completed a Master Facility Plan for Piedmont Walton, creating a comprehensive road map for the hospital’s future and how to ensure the growing volume of patient needs is met.

Sinclair is an electrician by trade and started in healthcare as an electrical technician. He maintains a State of Georgia Unrestricted Electrical Contractors License, is certified by the DNV as a Healthcare Operations Professional, is a Certified Healthcare Facility Manager, and has a master of business administration with a focus in healthcare administration.

Sinclair has lived in the Walton community for over 20 years. In addition to leading the Engineering team, he also oversees the hospital’s Public Safety department.

