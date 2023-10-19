Piedmont Walton’s inaugural Cookout for a Cause raises over $38,000 for Women’s Services

Monroe, Ga. (October 18, 2023)—Piedmont Walton Hospital’s announced that their inaugural Cookout for a Cause raised more than $38,000. These funds will support the Women’s Services Fund at Piedmont Walton and help purchase a nursery transport bed with a standalone infant resuscitation system. This equipment is a specifically designed infant bed with life-saving capabilities that give hospital staff faster access to critical equipment needed for the safe, effective resuscitation of newborns.

“We are incredibly grateful to each person and business that donated to the Cookout for a Cause,” said Blake Watts, Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO. “We rely on the generosity of donors for many of the things we do, such as buy new equipment, improve facilities, and expand our educational programs, to name a few.”

Piedmont Walton is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit healthcare system. To learn more about how you can support Piedmont Walton, visit piedmont.org/foundation.

