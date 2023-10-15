Restored historic home to be on display in 2023 Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15 for the Dec. 9 Tour of Homes

The 2023 Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023. Ticket sales open on Sunday, Oct. 15 and if you plan on definitely going, it is a good idea to get in on it early. Tickets sell out fast.

The annual Christmas tour of homes is co-hosted by the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and the Junior Woman’s Club. There are seven private homes plus two historic venues on this year’s tour.

One of the homes on the tour is the historic Wright-Henson House that for many years could be seen fronting S. Broad Street in Monroe at 211 Boulevard (next to the Methodist Church) before it was moved in its entirety at the end of 2020 to a plot just behind it at 257 Boulevard.

According to Monroe Museum historian Steve Brown, the Wright-Henson House was built by William Cicero Wright and his wife, Sallie Snow Wright, sometime before 1900. Until November 2020, it stood at that location on S. Broad Street. Residents watched for several weeks as it was carefully packed up and moved to its current location. It has now been restored to its original glory and will be on display at 257 Boulevard fully decorated for the 2023 Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes.

You’re invited to “gather your friends and family and enjoy a day out in our lovely town, seeing some of the prettiest, most charming and festive homes in our area. Put on that cozy Christmas sweater and get ready to make some beautiful memories,” Monroe Walton Center for the Arts wrote in a social media invite.

For ticket information watch the MWCA website, future newsletters, Facebook page or Instagram account for a link to pre-purchase tickets (as they are sure to sell out as they do every year!) starting Oct. 15 or drop by the center to purchase. You will be able to pick up your ticket/map Dec. 1 – Dec. 9 from the MWCA.

