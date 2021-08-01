Snellville to get a new Library at The Grove at Town Center development

Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville have a new construction project on the books. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners have approved a contract with Reeves Young, LLC, to build a new library in the city’s planned The Grove at Town Center development on Wisteria Drive.

The branch will replace the Elizabeth Williams Library on Lenora Church Road in Snellville. The 22,000-square foot space will include adult, teen, and children’s areas; 20 computer workstations; and a multipurpose room. Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville are jointly funding the project using 2017 SPLOST program dollars.