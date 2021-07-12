Social Circle Christian School is looking for teachers

The school year is right around the corner and Social Circle Christian School is searching for teachers to make a difference in the lives of our students and their families this next school year. You are asked to contact the school if you’re interested in teaching Kindergarten or Middle/High School Math or Science.

“We are searching for candidates with strong communication skills who are knowledgeable, creative, organized, reliable, and loving who can join with us to help our students grow academically, socially, and spiritually to be all God intends for them to be. Experience in the classroom is preferred, but not required,” said Jessica Hutcheson, principal of the School. “Having a Bachelor’s degree is a pre-requisite for our GACS teacher certification program, but not necessarily in the area of Math and Science.”

Kindergarten is full time, but the Math and Science Teaching positions could be part to full time. More position related questions can be asked via email.

Interested applicants who have a love for serving Jesus and others are invited to send a resume and brief cover letter to the Principal, Jessica Hutcheson at jhutcheson@scsaints.com

“We are excited to see how God continues to grow our school family and guides us as we seek and serve Him and our community even better together in the 2021-2022 school year,” Hutcheson said. 💙💛