Social Circle to host Fall Dumpster Days Oct. 21/22 for city customers to dispose of bulk trash

The City of Social Circle will hold a Fall Dumpster Days weekend from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Public Works lot, 335 Vine Circle.

City utility customers can dispose of bulk trash like old furniture or tires off the rim. Customers need to ring a copy of their current utility or tax bill and proof of an existing utility account will be checked prior to entering the dump site.

This, however, does not include paint, construction materials, batteries of any kind, and refrigerators or freezers. Anything with freon will NOT be accepted.

Non-utility customers can take their items to the Keep Walton Beautiful Dump Site at 2051 Leroy Anderson Drive in Monroe

