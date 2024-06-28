Temporary closure of SR 83 and detour in Walton County begins July 10

Closure is necessary for replacement of Polecat Creek Bridge

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 28, 2024) – Georgia Department of Transportation and contractor C & S Contracting Company LLC will temporarily close SR 83 between Navaho Trail and Bearden Road for about 60 days beginning Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

This project replaces the existing 81 foot long bridge built in 1949 over Polecat Creek. The project begins around mile post 4.83 and ends at mile post 5.06 for total length of 0.23 miles The proposed 92 foot bridge will consist of one 12 foot lane in each direction with 8 foot usable shoulders. During construction, the road will be closed for 60 days and a temporary detour installed.

Accelerated bridge construction is to be utilized on this bridge and will reduce construction time, environmental impacts, utility relocations, and minimize impacts to the traveling public.



Motorists will be detoured for 37.70 miles along GA-186, Jones Wood Road, Snows Mill Road, Mount Vernon Road NW and US-78. This operation will impact traffic.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.



Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

