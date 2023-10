MONROE, GA (Oct. 18, 2023) At 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that S. Broad Street is closed in both directions near the intersection of Vine Street due to a gas leak. Traffic is closed from Atha Road to S. Madison Road, which is the detour.

Monroe Utilities is on location for repairs. At this point it is not known how long the repairs will take. We will update when we can.

