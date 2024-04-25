Turn in your unused drugs at a local police precinct Saturday for National Drug Take Back Day

National DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, April 27, 2024 and most police precincts offer the opportunity for residents to turn in unused or expired prescription medications. NO LIQUIDS.

In Monroe, residents can turn these in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in front of the Monroe Police Department. The address is 140 Blaine Street,Monroe.

Gwinnett County Police Department said residents can drop off the unused or expired prescriptions, in tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs between10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters and any of the six precincts. Click or tap on the link for addresses.

