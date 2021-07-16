Tyler Technologies expands and relocates operations inGwinnett County

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) July 16, 2021 – Tyler Technologies joined the GeorgiaDepartment of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce its expansion and relocation in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

Tyler is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector – cities, counties, schools and other government entities – to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. EnerGov is the leading product within Tyler’s Civic Services solutions, one of Tyler’s eight major public sector sub-verticals. The Gwinnett office serves as the home base for Tyler’s Civic Services solutions.

“Tyler is committed to the Atlanta metro area. We are thrilled to open our new office in unincorporated Lawrenceville as we begin to welcome many of our team members back to the office,” said General Manager for Tyler’s Civic Services Business Unit Greg Savard. “The new space is modern and comfortable, and we know our employees will enjoy the new office features. We’re excited to consolidate under one roof with room to grow our team. We expect to add more than 100 jobs to this office in the next five years.”

“Home to a highly skilled and educated pipeline of tech talent, metro Atlanta is an ideal location for Tyler Technologies to continue their business development and accelerate their growth,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division Scott McMurray. “We thank Tyler Technologies for investing in 100 additional Georgia jobs and applaud the support that Partnership Gwinnett has continued to provide to their team.”

Tyler is expanding their footprint to accommodate their growing employee base. The new unincorporated Lawrenceville office space is a combined square footage of 62,625 and will feature murals by local Atlanta street artists highlighting the unique local culture of Atlanta, located at 2530 Sever Road NW, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.

“Tyler Technologies’ expansion and relocation within Gwinnett County highlights the strength of our talented workforce,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We love the way Tyler Technologies celebrates all aspects of our community’s vibrant diversity by showcasing the work of local artists in the company’s office space.”

With an established presence in the greater Atlanta area, Tyler’s solutions are used by many local government appraisal, tax, civic services, financial, courts, public safety, and school clients. The new space will feature a state-of-the-art training facility, an open layout with a collaboration of cubicles, along with a combination of urban and natural designs.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler Technologies expand in the Sugarloaf community, and we celebrate their decision to highlight the importance of the arts with murals in their new office,” said Executive Director of Sugarloaf Community Improvement District Alyssa Davis. “The great assets in our business district continue to be a strong draw for innovative companies, and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Deven Cason, Director, Business, Retention & Expansion, represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Georgia Power on the project expansion.

“Tyler Technologies is a company that is solution-based, innovative and community-minded,” said Cason, “having them expand within Gwinnett County is a testament to the great partnership we have with a remarkable company.”

To learn more about Tyler, visit https://www.tylertech.com/.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies partners with governments and schools to find the best technology solutions. When technology works seamlessly, citizens connect to their communities and are more engaged, and government and schools can efficiently serve their constituents. Beginning their exclusive focus on the public sector in 1997, Tyler has decades of experience providing software and services.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.