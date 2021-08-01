Update: 59-year-old Good Hope man succumbs to injuries from single-vehicle crash Saturday night

Update

A Good Hope man did not survive a single-vehicle crash on Ash Road in Good Hope on Saturday evening, July 31, 2021. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assist. Commander Cpl. Cal Barton said August Henry Behrndt, 59, of Good Hope, was transported to Piedmont Walton where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“Vehicle was traveling east on Ash Road. It traveled off the right shoulder and over corrected. Vehicle then traveled off the left shoulder and overturned to a final rest,” Barton said, adding that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and suspected to be under the influence of drugs as well.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Ash Road in Good Hope at about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. WCFR Assist. Chief Craig League said the driver involved this crash was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Georgia State Patrol worked the accident. Details to follow.