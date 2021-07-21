Update: Fire in Walton County Wednesday destroys home

Red Cross is assisting the two people displaced by the fire

Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue and the City of Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that destroyed a home on Double Tree Drive off Bethany Church Road in the Monroe area of the County.

“(The) house is a total loss,” said WCFR Assist. Fire Chief Craig League. He said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene but all the occupants are safe and were accounted for.

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

League said the two adults have been displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.