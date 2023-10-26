Update: Gwinnett County PD report she has been located safe

UPDATE: Gwinnett Police Department is reporting that she has been located safe.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023) – Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ebony Sorrell Strozier (32 years old).

On October 23, a family member reported Sorrell missing. She was last known to be near McKendree Church Road and Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville. Someone last had contact with her a week ago. Sorrell naturally has black hair; however it changes frequently. She brown eyes, is five foot and seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her right arm.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

