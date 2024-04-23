UPDATE: Missing person located safe

Gwinnett PD reports that Jonathan Russell has been located safe.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Apr. 23, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing man from Maryland.

Photos courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

Jonathan Russell, 34, is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and has a goatee and mustache. Jonathan often wears a jacket with a blue center and white sleeves.

On April 18, a missing person report was filed because he had not been in contact with anyone since mid-March. He was supposed to be headed to a performance in Texas but never made it. Russell drives a red Chrysler 200 with Georgia tag CWF2711. The car was last seen in the Atlanta area. He was believed to have been staying on Hidden Brook Trail in Atlanta.

For any sightings of Jonathan, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

