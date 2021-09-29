Update: No serious injuries were reported at either crash

Update

WCFR reports that no serious injuries were reported from either accident. At 1:55 p.m., law enforcement officers were still on the scenes working the crashes, but no patients were transported to a hospital.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue report that they are currently responding to two separate vehicle crashes, both reporting injuries. According to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League, one is on Highway 81 at Buck Smith Road and the other is on Highway 11 at Shoal Creek Road.

This was just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. No other information is available at this time. Expect traffic delays and avoid the areas if possible.