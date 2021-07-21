Update: The incident on Gratis Road is over but the road remains closed

Update

Officials report that the incident is over but law enforcement remains on the scene. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said the man involved in the incident has died of a self-inflected gunshot wound. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating.

“The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the chase part of the incident and the GBI is investigating the death,” Chapman said.

Gratis Road remains closed at this time.

Initial Story

Monroe Police Department is on the scene with Walton County Sheriff’s Office as a result of an incident that began in Winder in Barrow County and now has a subject barricading himself in a vehicle after crashing off Gratis Road.

Capt. Matt McClung from MPD said the incident began with a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) from Winder Barrow County on a man who was allegedly suicidal.

“We found the vehicle in Mathews Park and he fled,” McClung said. “He crashed off Gratis Road and the suspect is refusing to come out. We believe he is armed.”

McClung said the scene is in the County and has been turned over to WCSO.

“They are trying to negotiate with him. WCSO is in charge. We are out here assisting,” McClung said.

Walton County Fire Rescue is also on the scene and Gratis Road is currently shut down. At 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the incident was still ongoing. Avoid the area.