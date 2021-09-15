Valdosta State University announces Summer 2021 graduates from Monroe

VALDOSTA, GA (09/15/2021)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:

Ashley Carson of Monroe earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Nicholas Reed of Monroe earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during Summer Semester 2021.

“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu