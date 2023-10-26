Victory Baptist Church Fall Festival in Loganville this Sunday

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, Victory Baptist Church in Loganville is hosting its Fall Festival. It will be from 6-8:30pm and is free to attend for all ages.

There will be hay rides, inflatables, trunk or treat, cake walks, concessions, a dunk tank and a free concert from southern Gospel group Legacy Five! “You won’t want to miss this fun event for the whole family.”

Victory Baptist Church is located behind Kroger at 150 Clark McCullers Dr Loganville, GA 30052.

