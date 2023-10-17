Walmart Distribution Center in Monroe, Ga. is hiring

Walmart Distribution Center in Monroe is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on Oct. 17, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Specialized Roles
- Freight Handler
- Distribution Warehouse Maintenance
- Power Equipment Operator
- Administration and Clerical
- (USA) Operations Manager, Fleet Safety, 6855, Monroe, GA
- (USA) Operations Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Area Manager – Transportation Office (Transportation)
- (USA) Operations Manager I – Supporting 3PL DC4047
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (grocery)
- (USA) Area Manager – Transportation Office (transportation)
- (USA) Area Manager – Energy Center (grocery)
- Service Shop Entry Technician
- Service Shop Technician III
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician
- Service Shop Repair Technician
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.