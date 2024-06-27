Walton Cold Case: 1988 murder of Eyvonne Fears

Each month as part of The Tribune’s public records section the newspaper will be working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report on unsolved cases. This case remains unsolved.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 1988, the body of Eyvonne Fears, a 26-year-old female, was discovered in her apartment at the Compton Gardens Complex, located on Towler Street in the

city of Monroe.

Answering a report of domestic violence, Monroe Police Department officers responded to the apartment complex around 4 p.m., discovering the body of Fears in her apartment which was found to be in a state of shambles. It was immediately determined that Fears had died as a result of a violent attack.

The MPD immediately initiated a full court press, including requesting assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Fears’ cause of death was determined to have been from gunshot wounds and

stabbing.

The investigation pressed hard, with several viable suspects quickly identified. Subsequent investigation ruled these individuals out and after an extended period of time, the case went “cold.”

The case continues to remain in an “Active” status. Anyone with knowledge of this crime should contact Walton County Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558 or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential.

