Walton County BOC has a full agenda for April 2024 on Tuesday, April 2

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its April 2024 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2023 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.
The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information for each item.
1. PRESENTATIONS
2.MEETING OPENING
- 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
- 2.2.Call to Order
- 2.3.Roll Call
3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
- 3.1.Additions/Deletions
4.PROCLAMATIONS
- 4.1.Child Abuse Prevention Month
5.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
- 5.1.Denial of CU24010022 – Conditional Use for place of worship – Applicant: Princess Arias/Owner: Karla Arias-Property located at 4965 Donald Dr./Map/Parcel C0040002 – District 2
- CU24010022 – Arias.pdf (4.28 MB)
- 5.2.Approval With Conditions – CU24010025 – Conditional Use for outside storage and Variance to reduce transitional buffer from 50’ to 10’- Applicant: Mullins and Kellis LLC/Owner: LK EQ LCC – Property located on L & P Pkwy./Map/Parcel C1370032A00 – District 5Recommended Condition – Reduce Transitional Buffer to 20′ as is or 15′ and plant trees per direction of Walton Co. Planning & Development
- CU24010025 – Mullins and Kellispdf.pdf (0.99 MB)
6.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
- 6.1.Capital Improvements Element Annual Update and Transmittal Resolution (Public Hearing)
- Capital Improvements Element.pdf (0.33 MB)
- CIE Resolution 2024.pdf (0.01 MB)
- 6.2.Resolution – Consenting to Deannexation of Certain Real Property from the City of Monroe (Hwy. 78)
- Resolution – Deannexation Highway 78.pdf (0.25 MB)
7.CONTRACTS
- 7.1.Service Contract Renewal – Walton County Development Authority
- 7.2.Lease Agreement – Walton County Development Authority
8.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 8.1.Approval of March 5, 2024 Meeting Minutes
- MIN 2024-03-05.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 8.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
- BOC Purchases.pdf (0.20 MB)
- 8.3.Declaration of Surplus
- Surplus.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 8.4.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on March 21, 2024
- Summary of Actions – WCWSA.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 8.5.Agreement – Florida Legal Collections, P.A. – Collection Services – Probate Court
- 8.6.Ga. Southern University/Ga. Dept. of Public Health – MOU – Covid Mitigation Grant
- Memo – Covid Mitigation Grant.pdf (0.05 MB)
- GSU MOU.pdf (1.66 MB)
- Grant Approval Letter – Covid Mitigation.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 8.7.Agreement – Matrix Engineering Group – Walnut Grove Park Materials Testing & Special Inspections (updated)
- 8.8.Ratification of Acquisition – .430 acres identified as tax parcel M20230013 for $43,000 for the access road to the Public Safety Complex
9.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
- 9.1.Auditing Services
- 9.2.2024 Milling and Deep Patching
- AGENDA ITEM SUMMARY – Milling and Asphalt.pdf (0.07 MB)
- PW Milling Recommendation.pdf (0.17 MB)
- 9.3.Surveillance System – Felker Park
10.DISCUSSION
- 10.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
11.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker who have already signed up to speak.
12.ANNOUNCEMENTS
13.EXECUTIVE SESSION
14.ADJOURNMENT
