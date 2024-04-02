Walton County BOC has a full agenda for April 2024 on Tuesday, April 2

04/01/2024

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its April 2024 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2023 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information for each item.

1. PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

  1. 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
  2. 2.2.Call to Order
  3. 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  1. 3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PROCLAMATIONS

  1. 4.1.Child Abuse Prevention Month

5.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. 5.1.Denial of CU24010022 – Conditional Use for place of worship – Applicant:  Princess Arias/Owner:  Karla Arias-Property located at 4965 Donald Dr./Map/Parcel C0040002 – District 2
  2. 5.2.Approval With Conditions – CU24010025 – Conditional Use for outside storage and Variance to reduce transitional buffer from 50’ to 10’- Applicant:  Mullins and Kellis LLC/Owner:  LK EQ LCC – Property located on L & P Pkwy./Map/Parcel C1370032A00 – District 5Recommended Condition – Reduce Transitional Buffer to 20′ as is or 15′ and plant trees per direction of Walton Co. Planning & Development

6.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 

  1. 6.1.Capital Improvements Element Annual Update and Transmittal Resolution (Public Hearing)
  2. 6.2.Resolution – Consenting to Deannexation of Certain Real Property from the City of Monroe (Hwy. 78)

7.CONTRACTS

  1. 7.1.Service Contract Renewal – Walton County Development Authority
  2. 7.2.Lease Agreement – Walton County Development Authority

8.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 

  1. 8.1.Approval of March 5, 2024 Meeting Minutes
  2. 8.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
  3. 8.3.Declaration of Surplus
  4. 8.4.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on March 21, 2024
  5. 8.5.Agreement – Florida Legal Collections, P.A. – Collection Services – Probate Court
  6. 8.6.Ga. Southern University/Ga. Dept. of Public Health – MOU – Covid Mitigation Grant
  7. 8.7.Agreement – Matrix Engineering Group – Walnut Grove Park Materials Testing & Special Inspections (updated)
  8. 8.8.Ratification of Acquisition – .430 acres identified as tax parcel M20230013 for $43,000 for the access road to the Public Safety Complex

9.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS 

  1. 9.1.Auditing Services
  2. 9.2.2024 Milling and Deep Patching
  3. 9.3.Surveillance System – Felker Park

10.DISCUSSION

  1. 10.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

11.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker who have already signed up to speak.

12.ANNOUNCEMENTS

13.EXECUTIVE SESSION

14.ADJOURNMENT 

