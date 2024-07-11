Walton County Road Closure notification for Pleasant Valley Road

Closure expected to begin on Monday, July 15

Walton County Public Works advises that Pleasant Valley Road will be temporary closed to all but local traffic access between Pannell Road and Old Monroe Madison Highway beginning on July15, 2024. This is due to the need for a culvert replacement project. The closure will continue until the project has been completed.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes until completion of project. Officials apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

