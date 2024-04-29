Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current job postings in both classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 29, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Teacher – Science – 2024/2025
|04/26/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher
|04/26/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA – 2024/2025
|04/25/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 6HR
|04/24/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|04/24/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Cybersecurity Analyst
|04/23/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/23/2024
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/2025
|04/23/2024
|Classified
|To Be Determined
|Apply
|Instructional Coach (6-12) – 2024/2025
|04/23/2024
|Certified
|To Be Determined
|Apply
|Teacher – Science – 2024/2025
|04/23/2024
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/22/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2024/2025
|04/19/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (SPIN) – 2024/2025
|04/19/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Healthcare Occupations – 2024/2025
|04/18/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Spanish – 2024/2025
|04/17/2024
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|04/11/2024
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|04/10/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Director – Special Education
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Secretary – Assistant Superintendent
|04/09/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Principal – 2024/2025
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Principal – 2024/2025
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/205
|04/08/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA – 2024/2025
|03/28/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Literacy Coach
|03/28/2024
|Certified
|To be determined (Elementary)
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed. – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MOID) – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education Autism
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|03/21/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|03/20/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist – 2024/2025
|03/18/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2024/2025
|03/14/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/14/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Coordinator – Special Education – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|District Administrative
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute
|03/01/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Career Technical Instructor – 2024/2025
|02/29/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|02/28/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
