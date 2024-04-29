Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current job postings in both classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 29, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher – Science – 2024/202504/26/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher04/26/2024CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA – 2024/202504/25/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6HR04/24/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/202504/24/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Cybersecurity Analyst04/23/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/23/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/202504/23/2024ClassifiedTo Be DeterminedApply
Instructional Coach (6-12) – 2024/202504/23/2024CertifiedTo Be DeterminedApply
Teacher – Science – 2024/202504/23/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/22/2024ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal – 2024/202504/19/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (SPIN) – 2024/202504/19/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Healthcare Occupations – 2024/202504/18/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish – 2024/202504/17/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained04/11/2024ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour04/10/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Director – Special Education04/09/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Secretary – Assistant Superintendent04/09/2024ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Principal – 2024/202504/09/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Principal – 2024/202504/09/2024CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One04/08/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/20504/08/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA – 2024/202503/28/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Literacy Coach03/28/2024CertifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/25/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional03/25/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed. – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MOID) – 2024/202503/22/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education Autism03/22/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/22/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic03/21/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4 Hours03/20/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
School Psychologist – 2024/202503/18/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Math – 2024/202503/14/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/14/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Coordinator – Special Education – 2024/202503/05/2024District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Substitute03/01/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR03/01/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager03/01/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager03/01/2024ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR03/01/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Career Technical Instructor – 2024/202502/29/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Bus Driver02/28/2024TransportationTransportationApply
