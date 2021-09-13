Walton County Schools are hiring

Walton County School System has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editior’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on Sept. 11, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I09/10/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/07/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour09/02/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour09/01/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR08/31/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional08/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour08/23/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian-4 Hour08/16/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 6 Hour08/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
After School Program06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

