Walton County Schools are hiring

Walton County School System has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editior’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on Sept. 11, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/07/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|09/02/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|09/01/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|08/31/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|08/27/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|08/23/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|08/23/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian-4 Hour
|08/16/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service- 6 Hour
|08/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|07/28/2021
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|06/22/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Apply
|Plumber
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/15/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|06/08/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
